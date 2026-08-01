Shweta Tripathi and Mallika Dua on their friendship secrets for the De Beers ‘Love, from Bestie’ Campaign

Friendships, much like natural diamonds, are shaped over time, built on trust, resilience, shared laughter, and countless unforgettable memories. This Friendship Day, De Beers celebrates these rare and enduring bonds through its heartwarming 'Love, From Bestie' campaign, honouring the people who stand by us through every chapter of life. The campaign beautifully captures the essence of friendships that shine with authenticity, proving that some relationships are just as precious as the rarest diamonds. DeBeers celebrates Friendship Day with Mallika Dua and Shweta Tripathi (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Joining this celebration are actor Shweta Tripathi and comedian-actor Mallika Dua, whose genuine camaraderie perfectly reflects the spirit of the campaign. Their friendship is a delightful mix of unwavering support, infectious laughter, honest advice, and a shared appreciation for life's little joys. Whether they're swapping skincare tips, encouraging each other's style choices, or simply being each other's biggest cheerleaders, the duo exemplifies a bond that has only grown stronger with time.

As part of De Beers' 'Love, From Bestie' campaign, the duo opens up about what makes their friendship so special through a series of fun, heartfelt, and candid questions. From revealing who gives the best skincare advice and who is most likely to splurge on jewellery to discussing their contrasting beauty aesthetics and the qualities that make their friendship shine like a diamond, their conversation is a joyful reminder that the strongest bonds are the ones that sparkle brightest.

Q. If your friendship were a diamond, what qualities would define it?

A. All of it! Strength, brilliance, rarity and everything that makes a diamond special.

Q. What's your philosophy on styling diamonds: minimal and understated or bold and statement-making?

A. Bold and statement-making. The more diamonds, the more fun. We also love layering jewellery to create a stylish look.

Q. Have you influenced each other's beauty routines or introduced each other to a holy grail product?

A. Absolutely. We've influenced each other's beauty routines over the years. Beyond skincare and beauty products, we've also inspired each other through books, movies, and even food choices.

Q. Are you both more into the no-makeup makeup trend or full glam?

A. Shweta prefers the no-makeup makeup look, while I (Mallika) love full glam and can't get enough of it.

Q. In an industry that's constantly changing, how important is it to have a friendship that keeps you grounded?

A. It's everything! Having a trusted friend in the industry makes all the difference. Such friendships provide support through highs and lows and become much more valuable than just professional connections. Mallika recalls that when she entered the industry, Shweta was her best pal and a friend she could turn to for almost everything. Shweta says it's important to surround yourself with people who spark joy, inspire you, motivate you, and make you laugh.

Q. Which emoji best describes your friendship?

A. The laughing emoji perfectly captures our friendship because we share a lot of fun and laughter.

Q. Who gives the better skincare advice?

A. Shweta is known for giving better skincare advice with respect to drinking lots of water and keeping yourself hydrated, along with eating healthy, as she feels that beauty comes from within.

Q. Who is more likely to convince the other to splurge on jewellery?

A. Both of us are equally responsible. Mallika likes to spend more on junk jewellery while Shweta always loves buying fashion jewellery. So even Mallika has started investing in precious jewellery. In fact, our friendship is quite expensive because whenever we love something, we end up buying it twice.

Q. Who is more likely to show up looking effortlessly put together?

A. Mallika jokes that she looks effortlessly put together after 4 long hours of effort, while Shweta laughs and says that Mallika looks adorable in her pyjamas as well. However, Shweta agrees that she actually needs Mall’s (Mallika’s) approval in most of the things in her life.

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