The birds and the beeps: Clicks, chirps and calls are boosting conservation efforts

Have you heard recordings of the curious, otherworldly sounds of whales? I was fortunate to hear for myself the click-clicking of sperm whales, as a pod with two youngsters swam alongside us in the open Caribbean Sea. Tears overwhelmed my snorkel mask. I felt humbled and grateful for these gentle giants of the ocean, gliding peacefully beside us humans, despite so many threats from our species. As the world wakes to the urgency of saving the 90-plus cetacean species roaming global waters, understanding how they communicate becomes critical to preventing harm, especially from marine vessels. This is where the emerging field of bioacoustics comes in. The K Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at Cornell University’s Cornell Lab of Ornithology is the only one of its kind in the world. Recently, Lea Bouffaut, a researcher there, co-authored a study showing that undersea fibreoptic cables can be repurposed as never before, to listen in to marine life using distributed acoustic sensing (DAS). The shipping industry must listen in too. More than 20,000 whales are killed each year by ship collision alone. If crew were alerted on time, they could simply slow down enough to avoid a fatal accident. Many such examples were cited when Lea and Yang Center director Holger Klinck visited Delhi for a meet on the need for a bioacoustics centre in India. At the meet, spearheaded by Robin Vijayan and his team at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, the room held representatives from academia, government, industry and philanthropy. A day-long discussion highlighted ways in which this field could aid wildlife conservation in India. CALL AND EFFECT

A researcher records elephant sounds at Kaziranga National Park. (Photo: Vijay Bedi)

Though it originated a century ago, not too much is known about conservation bioacoustics. It is the interdisciplinary study of sounds in nature, to understand and eventually protect species and ecosystems. Since the 1920s, when simple recorders were used to collect and analyse insect and bird calls, improvements in sensors and now AI have given the sector a boost. Today, it finds widening application in environmental sciences and in medicine. Bioacoustics is used in cardiac surgery, targeted drug delivery and tissue engineering. In the environmental sciences, it is helping researchers “listen” to plants. Among their findings: stressed root systems may emit detectable ultrasonic clicks. The science has for a while now been used to eavesdrop on birds. The Merlin and eBird apps developed at Cornell are used globally as field guides. Real-time sound identification, introduced in 2021, allows users to turn to these platforms to identify birds in real time, based on their call or song. eBird has famously become the world’s largest citizen-science data project. Anybody with a smartphone can use these apps to discover the joys of birdwatching, while feeding into a diverse people’s conservation movement. In just one year, 2025, Merlin users recorded 1.36 billion bird sounds. These will feed into the third State of India’s Birds report, due out next year, which will again inform the country of the plight of its 1,350 species (and counting). Recently, a sound recording of the critically endangered Jerdon’s courser, last seen in India in 2008 and feared extinct, created a massive buzz in the birder community. SOUND INVESTMENT

The science has for a while now been used to eavesdrop on birds such as the white-bellied sholakili. The Merlin and eBird apps developed at Cornell University are used globally as field guides. (Photo: Kalyan Varma)

There is much more that bioacoustics can be used for in India. It could help us understand animal behaviour, prevent human-animal conflict and enhance our biodiversity. The government of India has internationally acknowledged commitments on the protection of the environment, including the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which calls for halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. To conserve, we must monitor. So far, we are heavily dependent on imaging. If we added bioacoustics, we would gain new levels of data and precision, and find a cost-effective complement to the camera traps set up across forests and protected areas. Newly developed Autonomous Recording Units (ARUs) could map coral reefs and dense forests where humans cannot go. The technology is moving so fast, we could realistically map soundscapes across ecospheres.

New research suggests that undersea fibreoptic cables can be repurposed, to listen to and help protect marine species such as the sperm whale.