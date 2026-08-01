22 kg down in 60 days: Kerala businessman shares the exact high-protein diet that helped him go from 110 kg to 88 kg

Weight loss often comes down to consistency rather than quick fixes, but some transformations stand out for the discipline they require. A high-protein diet, calorie deficit and a structured routine helped one man achieve a dramatic result in just two months. Kerala businessman Dr Shibin Mathew, in his May 12 Instagram post, shared how he lost 22 kg in 60 days, along with the exact daily diet that fuelled his journey. (Also read: 'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets )

Dr Mathew shared the exact high-protein diet that helped him transform from 110 kg to 88 kg. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "The discipline was tough, but the results speak for themselves. Here is the exact daily high-protein routine I locked in to make it happen."

He also clarified that the plan was designed specifically for his own goals and may not be suitable for everyone.