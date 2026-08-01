22 kg down in 60 days: Kerala businessman shares the exact high-protein diet that helped him go from 110 kg to 88 kg
Kerala businessman Dr Shibin Mathew shed 22 kg in two months with a high-protein diet, strict calorie deficit and consistency. Here's what he ate daily.
Weight loss often comes down to consistency rather than quick fixes, but some transformations stand out for the discipline they require. A high-protein diet, calorie deficit and a structured routine helped one man achieve a dramatic result in just two months. Kerala businessman Dr Shibin Mathew, in his May 12 Instagram post, shared how he lost 22 kg in 60 days, along with the exact daily diet that fuelled his journey. (Also read: 'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets )
Dr Mathew shared the exact high-protein diet that helped him transform from 110 kg to 88 kg. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "The discipline was tough, but the results speak for themselves. Here is the exact daily high-protein routine I locked in to make it happen."
He also clarified that the plan was designed specifically for his own goals and may not be suitable for everyone.
Dr Shibin Mathew's daily high-protein diet
According to Dr Mathew, this was his daily routine during the 60-day transformation:
Morning
- 1 cup of coffee
- 2 eggs
- 2 scoops of high-protein yogurt topped with chilli oil
"Don't knock the chili oil till you try it!"
Lunch
- 1 chicken breast
- 1 egg
- 1 scoop of high-protein yogurt
- Fresh cucumber
Evening
- 1 cup of coffee
Night
- 1 apple
Summing up his approach, Dr Mathew wrote, "Strict deficit, high protein, zero excuses. Who is ready to start their own transformation?"
A word of caution
While sharing his results, Dr Mathew also cautioned that his approach involved an aggressive calorie deficit and should not be copied without professional guidance. "This was a rapid, aggressive cut for my specific goals. Always listen to your body and consult a pro before starting an extreme deficit!"
Rapid weight-loss plans may not be appropriate or safe for everyone. Health experts generally recommend following a balanced diet, meeting protein requirements, maintaining a sustainable calorie deficit and consulting a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making major dietary changes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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