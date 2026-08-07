Link between stress and oral health: Dr Jaineel Parekh explains the effects of anxiety, teeth grinding and poor sleep

“Most people do not know that they are grinding their teeth until they develop certain symptoms like pain in the jaw, headaches when waking up, sensitive teeth, or teeth that have worn out due to constant grinding,” he noted.

One of the most common oral diseases resulting from stress is the case of bruxism, where there is grinding of teeth and clenching of jaws, particularly while one is asleep, shared Dr Parekh.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh stated that stress causes anxiety , insomnia, and teeth grinding, which in turn harm the teeth and gums in an invisible manner. He elaborated on each, which is presented as follows.

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Stress has become an unavoidable part of modern life. Though most people think about headaches, tiredness, or high blood pressure when it comes to chronic stress, few pay attention to how chronic stress affects their oral health.

According to the orthodontist, sleeping problems only aggravate oral health issues even more.

In his words, “Lack of sleep influences the capability of the body to heal itself and counteract inflammation, which leads to a higher probability of developing gum disease.”

“It may lead to the development of dry mouth due to decreased production of saliva,” stated Dr Parekh. “Saliva is an important factor as it is responsible for washing off food particles and neutralising harmful acids in the mouth.”

How anxiety changes everyday oral habits Anxiety can also affect everyday oral-health habits, cautioned Dr Parekh. People experiencing ongoing stress or anxiety may skip brushing or flossing, snack more often, or increase their intake of caffeine and alcohol. These changes can raise the risk of plaque buildup, tooth decay, and gum problems.

Managing stress is important to maintain oral health Recognising the early signs of stress-related dental problems is the first step toward prevention. As per Dr Parekh, symptoms such as jaw pain, tooth wear, tooth sensitivity, morning headaches, and unexplained discomfort should not be ignored.

“Dentists can identify bruxism early and may recommend a night guard to help protect the teeth from further wear,” he shared. “Good oral hygiene, regular brushing and flossing, staying hydrated, limiting sugary foods and drinks, and attending regular dental check-ups are all important preventive measures.”

“Managing stress itself is equally important,” added the orthodontist. “Addressing sleep quality, emotional well-being, and daily habits can help reduce the long-term impact on oral health and support a healthier smile.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Jaineel Parekh is an orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited. The Mumbai-based specialist has over 15 years of clinical experience.