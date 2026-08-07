5 common skin changes after pregnancy and how to manage them, according to a dermatologist

Pregnancy puts your body through many changes, so it does not immediately return to its pre-pregnancy state after childbirth. The same applies to your skin. You may notice several changes, from loose skin to stretch marks, but these are a natural part of postpartum recovery.



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Dr Rickson Pereira, dermatologist at Dermatherapie clinic, Khar, told HT Lifestyle why these skin changes occur, the most common concerns new mothers may experience, and how to care for the skin after childbirth.

“Hormonal fluctuations, weight changes, stress, lack of sleep, and nutritional demands can all affect the skin's health during the postpartum period,” Dr Pereira outlined the reasons why skin changes show up after pregnancy. But the dermatologist affirmed that the changes are temporary and if one follows proper care, they will eventually go away.