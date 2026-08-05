High blood pressure during pregnancy? Gynaecologist shares 8 foods to eat and what to avoid

Pregnancy is a particularly vulnerable time for the mother, as the body undergoes many changes. What can be even more worrying is developing a health condition during this period. One such concern is high blood pressure during pregnancy. Let's understand from a specialist how certain food choices may help manage blood pressure and support the well-being of both the mother and baby.



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Dr Pavana H.N, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Sector 48, Noida, explained that high blood pressure during pregnancy is quite common and requires prompt medical attention.

What causes high blood pressure during pregnancy? The gynaecologist shared that the causes could be preeclampsia, existing hypertension, obesity, stress, and diabetes. And sometimes, it develops without a clear cause.