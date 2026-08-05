Drinking too many energy drinks could hurt your kidneys: According to a nephrologist, here’s how much is too much

Energy drinks are a popular choice for countering fatigue, whether among students pulling all-nighters before exams or young professionals powering through demanding workdays. They have steadily become a go-to option for a quick boost in alertness. But how much is too much?



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Dr T S Harshavardhan, a senior consultant in nephrology at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, shared his insights on the side effects of excessive energy drink consumption and how it may affect the kidneys, the early warning signs to watch out for and who may be particularly vulnerable.

“Relying on energy drinks too often can gradually affect an important organ: your kidneys,” he said, alerting to how excessive consumption may harm kidney health.

What do energy drinks contain? Energy drinks have a loyal fanbase because they provide a quick and convenient energy boost. But do you know what goes into them?

“Energy drinks usually have a lot of caffeine, sugar, taurine, guarana (more caffeine), ginseng and B vitamins in them,” the nephrologist said, outlining their common ingredients.

Although not all ingredients pose the same level of risk, some are generally safe when consumed in moderation, while excessive amounts of others may adversely affect your organs.

Dr Harshavardhan said, "Taurine is generally okay to have in moderate amounts. Having too much caffeine, sugar and other stimulants can be harmful for you. It can increase your blood pressure, cause dehydration and make your kidneys work on overdrive.