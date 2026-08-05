Zendaya, Tom Holland look perfect as south Indian bride and groom at their star-studded wedding in AI video. Watch
The multiverse just went south Indian: AI imagines Tom Holland and Zendaya’s traditional south Indian wedding, and it’s a chef’s kiss. Watch the video.
Amid ongoing buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, an AI-generated video created by content creator Hafiz (@ihafix) — 'inspired by @doctor.aai' — has gained attention on social media, imagining co-stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya tying the knot in a traditional south Indian wedding. Also read | AI imagines timeless beauties Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhubala in stylish sarees, suits in nostalgic video
The star-studded Instagram video, shared by Hafiz on August 4, doesn't just feature a Marvel-studded guest list — it doubles as a masterclass in classic south Indian wedding attire and aesthetic.
Traditional elegance: Meet the bride and groom
Bride Zendaya looked pretty in a maroon saree with heavy gold-embroidered border, styled classically with a matching short-sleeved blouse. Her look is elevated with traditional gold temple jewellery — layered necklaces, earrings, bangles, and a delicate waist belt (oddiyanam) — and fresh jasmine flowers (gajra) woven into her hair.
Tom Holland complemented the bride in a timeless south Indian attire, wearing a crisp, off-white button-down shirt paired with a matching white-and-gold-bordered veshti (dhoti) draped in traditional style.
Star-studded guest list: The Avengers in Indian looks
Female guests, including Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Emma Stone, blended effortlessly into the wedding party wearing elegant sarees with classic gold borders. Male guests like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield rocked casual button-downs and short-sleeved shirts paired seamlessly with traditional white veshtis.
Action stars handling heavy lifting — such as Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Mark Ruffalo, and Hugh Jackman — sported simple short-sleeved shirts, undershirts, or checked plaid, paired with checked cotton lungis or traditional veshtis while carrying chairs and stirring massive pots over open flames.
From banana-leaf feasts to jasmine garlands and a classic white Ambassador getaway car, the AI video blended Hollywood glamour with south Indian heritage into a seamless, high-fashion masterpiece.
'The best thing I’ve seen today'
The clip sparked interest across social media, drawing praise from fans and actor Sameera Reddy alike for its fun and meticulous aesthetic. Someone commented, "The multiverse is going South Indian now? This is too good!" Sameera wrote, "The best thing I’ve seen today." A person commented, "Avengers in Multiverse: South Indian version."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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