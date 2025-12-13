AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna

Another day, another eerily realistic AI-generated video of celebrities is grabbing attention on social media. Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a stunning compilation (click here to see it)on December 11, depicting legendary older Bollywood actors as younger, contemporary men sporting modern clothing and accessories. Also read | Woman's hyper-realistic 'seflies' with Bollywood stars are all AI-generated. Here's the prompt she used Watch AI imagining these legendary Indian actors as contemporary young men. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

The artist captioned the 20-second-plus video: “If legendary Bollywood actors could step into modern times in their younger selves.” The visually striking video cycles through several iconic Indian actors, placing them in modern settings and outfits ranging from chic streetwear to formal suits and casual looks.

Dharmendra rocks sleeveless, Amitabh slays jacket

The transformation kicked off with the ever-dashing Dharmendra, who was seen looking effortlessly cool in a sleeveless blue linen shirt, cream trousers, and multiple necklaces. A comment on the video read, “Dharmendra giving Brad Pitt vibe...”

Next up, the towering Amitabh Bachchan was reimagined walking down a city street, epitomising modern street style in a black jacket layered over a black T-shirt.

Other handsome entries included Rajesh Khanna, looking dapper in a dark blue suit, white shirt, red tie, and a matching red pocket square, strolling through an alleyway, and Rishi Kapoor – handsome in a simple black polo shirt and blue jeans combination.

Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor looked handsome in a simple casual looks. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

Vinod Khanna steals the spotlight

While the entire compilation drew immense praise, it was the rendering of the late Vinod Khanna that truly captivated social media users, garnering the most affectionate comments from fans. The actor was featured in a fresh, casual look: a green short-sleeved collared shirt with white piping, a white undershirt, and light trousers.

“Vinod Khanna 🔥😍,” someone commented. A person also wrote, “No one!! He** no one can beat Vinod Khanna!!” A comment also read, “Vinod Khanna... simply gorgeous.”

Mithun Chakraborty, Raaj Kumar and Shashi Kapoor also appeared in the AI-generated clip. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

More modern makeovers

The video continued to delight with several other beloved stars. Jeetendra was shown in a cream knit polo shirt, matching trousers, and white loafers. Shashi Kapoor made fans swoon, leaning against a yellow wall in a navy blue pinstripe shirt and cream trousers. “Shashi Kapoor looks like a real Italian model,” someone commented.

Mithun Chakraborty appeared walking on a street in a brown and white striped collared shirt and light khaki trousers. Shammi Kapoor looked incredibly realistic in a white blazer and a mustard yellow collared shirt set against a scenic waterfront backdrop. The compilation concluded with the iconic Raaj Kumar, who appeared cool and casual in a simple dusty blue T-shirt featuring a palm tree graphic, complete with his signature small moustache.

The video served as a fascinating glimpse into how modern technology can breathe new life into the imagery of cinema history, proving that the charm and charisma of these Bollywood legends are truly timeless.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.