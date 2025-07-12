Woman's hyper-realistic 'seflies' with Bollywood stars are all AI-generated. Here's the prompt she used

A 19-year-old woman from US has stunned the internet (and Orry) with her latest reel. In it, she flexes a string of selfies with the biggest Bollywood stars. Except, none of those are real. Jasmine has shared a bunch of AI-generated pictures that show her hanging out with desi celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

A quick fix for starry selfies

The pictures were strung together in a video and shared by Jasmine on Instagram with the caption, “Bollywood celebs I met during my trip to India.” She added, “Didn’t get to meet a lot of my favs.” The photos star her in warmly lit night-time pictures with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

The video has 2.2 million views and comments, even a few from desi social butterfly Orhan Awatramani. "How? This is not possible" and “I will find you and I will stop you," he wrote.

A person wrote, “Bro casually met everyone on the same day.” Another said, “Female 2.0 version of Orry hehehe.”

Prompt for AI-generated selfie with a celeb

Others realised that the pictures were created using artificial intelligence and asked her for the prompt and Jasmine wasn't one to gatekeep.

Here's the prompt she used:

Take an extremely ordinary and unremarkable iPhone selfie, with no clear subject or sense of composition-just a quick accidental snapshot. The photo has slight motion blur and uneven lighting from streetlights or indoor lamps, causing mild Overexposure in some areas. The angle is awkward and the framing is messy, giving the picture a deliberately mediocre feel, as if it was taken absentmindedly while pulling the phone from a pocket. The main character is Me and blank (Bollywood actor/actress) stands next to her, both caught in a casual, imperfect moment. The background shows a lively (any word you want here) at night, with neon lights, traffic, and blurry figures passing by. The overall look is intentionally plain and random, capturing the authentic vibe of a poorly composed, spontaneous iPhone selfie.

Jasmine's followers loved her response and decided to try it out themselves. Will you try something like this too?