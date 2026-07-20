Katrina Kaif's two off-duty dresses for her 43rd birthday celebration with Vicky Kaushal cost over ₹24,000; see details

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 19 with an intimate celebration surrounded by her loved ones. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartwarming carousel of pictures featuring her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their baby boy, Vihaan. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday. You're not too bad either….." Katrina Kaif's minimalist birthday looks are perfect for summer. (Instagram)

While the adorable family moments melted hearts across social media, fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but zoom in on Katrina's chic birthday ensemble. Let's decode her birthday looks and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Impressed by Katrina Kaif's impossibly long and thick hair in new pics? Here's her hair care secret )

Katrina Kaif stuns in breezy birthday dresses Katrina embraced effortless, off-duty style for her birthday celebrations, choosing two breezy outfits that perfectly reflected her signature minimalist aesthetic.

For one of the celebrations, the actor slipped into a chic dark blue denim mini dress. The relaxed silhouette featured a collared V-neckline, contrast topstitching, elbow-length sleeves and a subtly frayed hem, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished. Free from loud prints or embellishments, the dress let its clean tailoring and structured denim fabric do all the talking. Katrina paired it with minimal accessories, allowing her radiant smile and natural beauty to remain the focus.