Katrina Kaif's two off-duty dresses for her 43rd birthday celebration with Vicky Kaushal cost over ₹24,000; see details
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday with Vicky Kaushal in breezy, minimalist outfits. Here's a closer look at her chic dresses and how much they cost.
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 19 with an intimate celebration surrounded by her loved ones. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartwarming carousel of pictures featuring her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their baby boy, Vihaan. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday. You're not too bad either….."
While the adorable family moments melted hearts across social media, fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but zoom in on Katrina's chic birthday ensemble. Let's decode her birthday looks and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Impressed by Katrina Kaif's impossibly long and thick hair in new pics? Here's her hair care secret )
Katrina Kaif stuns in breezy birthday dresses
Katrina embraced effortless, off-duty style for her birthday celebrations, choosing two breezy outfits that perfectly reflected her signature minimalist aesthetic.
For one of the celebrations, the actor slipped into a chic dark blue denim mini dress. The relaxed silhouette featured a collared V-neckline, contrast topstitching, elbow-length sleeves and a subtly frayed hem, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished. Free from loud prints or embellishments, the dress let its clean tailoring and structured denim fabric do all the talking. Katrina paired it with minimal accessories, allowing her radiant smile and natural beauty to remain the focus.
In another set of pictures, Katrina opted for a peach shirt dress that exuded effortless summer charm. Crafted in a lightweight fabric, the midi dress featured a classic collared neckline, a front button-down closure, voluminous puff sleeves and a matching waist tie that cinched the silhouette for a flattering fit. The soft pastel hue added a fresh, feminine touch, while the breezy design made it an ideal pick for an intimate daytime celebration.
How much her outfits cost
If you loved Katrina Kaif's effortlessly chic birthday wardrobe and want to recreate her looks, here's how much her outfits cost. Her dark blue denim mini dress is from Veronica Beard and is priced at €160, which converts to approximately ₹17,500. Meanwhile, her breezy peach shirt dress is from Bohemian Traders and retails for AU$100, which is approximately ₹6,600.
Staying true to her understated style philosophy, Katrina kept accessories to a minimum and wore her long, glossy hair loose with a centre parting. Her beauty look complemented the relaxed outfits, featuring glowing skin, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a nude lip. The fuss-free styling elevated both ensembles, proving that effortless dressing can be just as impactful as statement fashion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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