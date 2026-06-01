Impressed by Katrina Kaif's impossibly long and thick hair in new pics? Here's her hair care secret

She also shared glimpses of her son Vihaan and added, “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle. Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you. Sugar, Gluten, Dairy.”

The carousel featured everything from peaceful outdoor moments and coffee dates to a glimpse of husband Vicky Kaushal celebrating his first birthday as a dad. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “May…….. you've been amazing. Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever ….And the best coffee too…”

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post is a wholesome mix of family moments, travel snapshots and sweet indulgences, but one detail has especially caught fans' attention: her incredibly long, thick and glossy hair. The actor, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight since becoming a mother, recently shared a glimpse into her month of May through a candid photo dump, and her luscious locks quickly became the highlight of the post. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha credits 'saasu maa' for teaching her this easy homemade hack for natural curls; here's how to make it )

Fans call Katrina Kaif’s hair pure goals While the heartwarming family moments won over fans, it was Katrina’s healthy, waist-grazing hair that truly stole the show. Looking shinier and fuller than ever, her tresses served major hair goals.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “Gorgeous you and your hair is hairing,” while another added, “Love love love and hair goals.” Another commented, “That long hair glowing face,” and one more said, “The hair is perfectly glowing,” while another simply wrote, “Beautiful hair.”

What's Katrina’s hair care secret Want to know the secret behind Katrina's luscious locks? The actor previously opened up about her beauty and haircare routine in a 2024 interview with The Week, revealing that one of her favourite hair treatments is a homemade oil prepared by her mother-in-law.

According to Katrina, the oil contains ingredients such as onion, amla and avocado, along with a few other natural ingredients. The mixture is slow-cooked for hours in an iron utensil before being used on the hair.

“It's the most incredible hair oil that I've been using,” Katrina shared, adding that home remedies can be surprisingly effective. She believes natural ingredients have powerful benefits and credits the homemade oil for helping maintain her healthy, strong hair.

Apart from regular oiling, Katrina prefers a simple beauty routine. She avoids heavy makeup on most days, sticks to dermatologist-approved skincare products for her sensitive skin, and is also a fan of gua sha, which she describes as an "amazing" skincare tool.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.