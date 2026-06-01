Sonakshi Sinha credits 'saasu maa' for teaching her this easy homemade hack for natural curls; here's how to make it

When it comes to beauty and haircare hacks, Sonakshi Sinha often keeps things simple and practical. In a recent YouTube vlog, the actor revealed an easy DIY method for achieving soft, natural curls using homemade flaxseed gel, a budget-friendly alternative to heat styling tools and chemical-laden hair products. Sonakshi Sinha shares DIY flaxseed gel recipe for natural curls in latest vlog. (Instagram)

The best part? The beauty trick comes straight from her mother-in-law, who appeared in the vlog and walked viewers through the process of making the gel at home. (Also read: RCB's Devdutt Padikkal reveals what cricketers really eat for peak performance: ‘Most of us have dosa, omelette and…' )

How to make flaxseed gel at home According to Sonakshi's mother-in-law, the quantity of flaxseeds can be adjusted depending on hair length and thickness. For a basic batch, she recommends using one tablespoon of flaxseeds with two cups of water.

The process begins by bringing the water to a boil before adding the flaxseeds. The mixture is then simmered for about 20 minutes, allowing it to gradually thicken. Sonakshi pointed out that the appearance of foam on the surface is a sign that the gel is nearing the right consistency.