Falling sick every monsoon? Gastroenterologist shares 5 common digestive problems, warning signs and preventive tips

The monsoon season brings several ailments, particularly digestive complaints that can range in severity. This raises the doubt of why digestive problems become more common every monsoon. Dr Manish Kumar Tomar, senior consultant in gastroenterology at Medanta, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle the most common monsoon-related digestive issues, what makes people more vulnerable and the precautions that can help their gut during the rainy season. Common post-meal issues are acidity and bloating. (Shutterstock)

Stating that doctors see a rise in digestive complaints during the monsoon and sharing the reasons behind it, the gastroenterologist elaborated, "Hospitals and clinics see a jump in patients coming in with stomach problems, diarrhoea, vomiting, and food-related infections. The combination of high humidity, contaminated water, and rapid bacterial or fungal growth creates a breeding ground for gastrointestinal troubles. As a result, digestive illnesses spike during this time of year.”

So, the rainy season is responsible for creating several overlapping risks for digestive health. From humidity allowing harmful microorganisms to multiply rapidly to contaminated water increasing infection chances, this is why you see more complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort become more frequent during the monsoon.