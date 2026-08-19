Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo recipe: How to make this crunchy Gujarati side dish at home
Got raw papaya at home? Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo recipe, a crunchy, spicy and tangy Gujarati side dish that pairs perfectly with everyday meals.
If you love fresh, crunchy, and flavour-packed sides, Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo is a recipe worth trying. This Gujarati-style preparation uses raw papaya tossed with a simple tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies, creating a refreshing accompaniment that pairs beautifully with everyday Indian meals. (Also read: Sanjeev Kapoor’s jeera rice recipe: How to make fragrant, fluffy basmati rice with ghee and whole spices at home )
What is papaya sambharo?
Papaya sambharo is a popular Gujarati side dish made with thinly sliced or grated raw papaya. Unlike a traditional cooked vegetable dish, sambharo is lightly tempered, allowing the papaya to retain its characteristic crunch. The combination of tangy, spicy, and mildly sweet flavours makes it a refreshing side dish.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s version keeps the preparation simple and quick, making it ideal for days when you want something light yet flavourful.
Ingredients
- Raw papaya, peeled and thinly sliced or grated
- Oil
- Mustard seeds
- Green chillies, finely chopped
- Curry leaves
- Turmeric powder
- Salt
- Sugar, according to taste
- Lemon juice
Method:
1. Begin by peeling the raw papaya and cutting it into thin matchsticks or grating it. Keep the pieces thin so that they absorb the flavours of the tempering while retaining their crunch.
2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add chopped green chillies and curry leaves. Add a pinch of turmeric and quickly stir the tempering.
3. Add the prepared raw papaya and season with salt and a little sugar. Toss everything together over medium heat. The papaya should remain slightly crunchy rather than becoming completely soft.
4. Switch off the heat and finish with fresh lemon juice. Mix well and serve immediately or allow it to cool before serving.
Tips to make the perfect papaya sambharo
Choose a firm, unripe green papaya for the best texture. Avoid overcooking it, as the appeal of sambharo lies in its fresh crunch. You can adjust the green chillies, sugar, and lemon juice according to your preferred balance of spicy, sweet and tangy flavours.
Papaya sambharo works particularly well alongside theplas, rotis, khichdi or a traditional Gujarati meal. It can also be served as a light, refreshing side dish with dal and rice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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