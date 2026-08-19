Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo recipe: How to make this crunchy Gujarati side dish at home

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor ’s version keeps the preparation simple and quick, making it ideal for days when you want something light yet flavourful.

Papaya sambharo is a popular Gujarati side dish made with thinly sliced or grated raw papaya. Unlike a traditional cooked vegetable dish, sambharo is lightly tempered, allowing the papaya to retain its characteristic crunch. The combination of tangy, spicy, and mildly sweet flavours makes it a refreshing side dish.

If you love fresh, crunchy, and flavour-packed sides, Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo is a recipe worth trying. This Gujarati-style preparation uses raw papaya tossed with a simple tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies, creating a refreshing accompaniment that pairs beautifully with everyday Indian meals. (Also read: Sanjeev Kapoor’s jeera rice recipe: How to make fragrant, fluffy basmati rice with ghee and whole spices at home )

Ingredients Raw papaya, peeled and thinly sliced or grated

Oil

Mustard seeds

Green chillies, finely chopped

Curry leaves

Turmeric powder

Salt

Sugar, according to taste

Lemon juice Method: 1. Begin by peeling the raw papaya and cutting it into thin matchsticks or grating it. Keep the pieces thin so that they absorb the flavours of the tempering while retaining their crunch.

2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add chopped green chillies and curry leaves. Add a pinch of turmeric and quickly stir the tempering.

3. Add the prepared raw papaya and season with salt and a little sugar. Toss everything together over medium heat. The papaya should remain slightly crunchy rather than becoming completely soft.

4. Switch off the heat and finish with fresh lemon juice. Mix well and serve immediately or allow it to cool before serving.

Tips to make the perfect papaya sambharo Choose a firm, unripe green papaya for the best texture. Avoid overcooking it, as the appeal of sambharo lies in its fresh crunch. You can adjust the green chillies, sugar, and lemon juice according to your preferred balance of spicy, sweet and tangy flavours.

Papaya sambharo works particularly well alongside theplas, rotis, khichdi or a traditional Gujarati meal. It can also be served as a light, refreshing side dish with dal and rice.