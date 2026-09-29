47-year-old longevity expert trained at Cornell says his arteries are 'measurably younger': Here are his 5 daily habits
Can your arteries be younger than your age? Longevity expert Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, 47, shares five daily habits he follows for better cardiovascular health.
Can your arteries be biologically younger than your actual age? Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared five daily habits he follows for cardiovascular health in a September 27 Instagram post. At 47, Eliopoulos said his arteries are “measurably younger” than his chronological age, attributing it to a consistent health routine rather than luck. (Also read: ‘Worst habits’ for your organs: Health coach lists everyday lifestyle mistakes, from refined oil to 10 hours of sitting )
Let’s take a look at his recommendations:
1. ApoB (apolipoprotein B) below 60
Eliopoulos said he tests his ApoB twice a year and aims to keep it below 60. “ApoB is the single most modifiable cardiovascular risk factor for most adults, and 60 is the longevity target, not the lab-normal 80,” he wrote.
2. 180 minutes of Zone 2 cardio
He said he does 180 minutes of Zone 2 cardio every week, mostly through incline walking. “Walking on an incline mostly. Steady-state, conversation pace. Zone 2 builds mitochondria better than any other intensity,” Eliopoulos wrote.
3. 2 grams of omega-3 daily
Eliopoulos said he takes 2 grams of omega-3, specifically EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), every day and targets an omega-3 index above 8%. “The data on cardiovascular mortality reduction is one of the strongest in supplement science,” he wrote.
4. 30 to 40 grams of fibre
He said he consumes 30 to 40 grams of fibre daily. “Most adults eat under 15. Fibre binds bile acids (lowers cholesterol) and feeds gut bacteria (controls inflammation),” Eliopoulos wrote.
5. 7 to 9 hours of sleep
Eliopoulos said he prioritises seven to nine hours of sleep and maintains consistent sleep timings. “The timing matters as much as the hours. Same window every night anchors cortisol,” he wrote.
After following these five practices for 12 months, Eliopoulos said he has tracked changes across the cardiovascular biomarkers he monitors. He described the routine as his personal approach to longevity and cardiovascular health, rather than a universal prescription.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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