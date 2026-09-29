47-year-old longevity expert trained at Cornell says his arteries are 'measurably younger': Here are his 5 daily habits

He said he does 180 minutes of Zone 2 cardio every week, mostly through incline walking. “Walking on an incline mostly. Steady-state, conversation pace. Zone 2 builds mitochondria better than any other intensity,” Eliopoulos wrote.

Eliopoulos said he tests his ApoB twice a year and aims to keep it below 60. “ApoB is the single most modifiable cardiovascular risk factor for most adults, and 60 is the longevity target, not the lab-normal 80,” he wrote.

Can your arteries be biologically younger than your actual age? Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared five daily habits he follows for cardiovascular health in a September 27 Instagram post. At 47, Eliopoulos said his arteries are “measurably younger” than his chronological age, attributing it to a consistent health routine rather than luck. (Also read: ‘Worst habits’ for your organs: Health coach lists everyday lifestyle mistakes, from refined oil to 10 hours of sitting )

3. 2 grams of omega-3 daily Eliopoulos said he takes 2 grams of omega-3, specifically EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), every day and targets an omega-3 index above 8%. “The data on cardiovascular mortality reduction is one of the strongest in supplement science,” he wrote.

4. 30 to 40 grams of fibre He said he consumes 30 to 40 grams of fibre daily. “Most adults eat under 15. Fibre binds bile acids (lowers cholesterol) and feeds gut bacteria (controls inflammation),” Eliopoulos wrote.

5. 7 to 9 hours of sleep Eliopoulos said he prioritises seven to nine hours of sleep and maintains consistent sleep timings. “The timing matters as much as the hours. Same window every night anchors cortisol,” he wrote.

After following these five practices for 12 months, Eliopoulos said he has tracked changes across the cardiovascular biomarkers he monitors. He described the routine as his personal approach to longevity and cardiovascular health, rather than a universal prescription.

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