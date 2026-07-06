Longevity expert Dr Vass shares 5 non-negotiable evening habits for cardiovascular health

It is the everyday habits that shape the life and health of individuals. Taking to Instagram on July 6, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared five evening habits that one must follow to ensure their cardiovascular health. Being particular about nighttime routine can help improve cardiovascular health. (Pexel)

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“The last 90 minutes of your day matter more for cardiovascular health than the first 90. Most people get this backward,” he noted. “The cardiovascular system spends the night either repairing damage or accumulating it. Which one depends almost entirely on what you do in the 90 minutes before bed.”

“The pushback I get is ‘I don’t have time for an evening routine.’ This whole protocol takes 30 minutes if you do it in sequence. The trade is one episode of TV for years of healthspan.”

The five non-negotiable habits, as shared by Dr Vass, are presented as follows.