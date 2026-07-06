Orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh shares 5 ways in which energy drinks can damage teeth: High sugar content, acidic nature

Consuming energy drinks has become quite common among people who seek an instant boost of energy while working out or engaging in prolonged periods of studying. However, its effect is not all positive, especially when it comes to oral health. Energy drinks are loaded with sugar. (Pexel)

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While people generally know that foods with high sugar levels lead to cavities, according to Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai, not many realise that energy drinks can be worse for oral health, as they also contain acidic contents.

As the consumption of energy drinks grows in the country, the concern for oral health becomes increasingly relevant. Dr Parekh shared five reasons why that is so.

1. High levels of sugar in energy drinks Many of the energy drinks available in the market have a high sugar content, thereby providing nourishment for the bad bacteria in the mouth. Such bacteria create acids that destroy the tooth enamel, the hard protective shell that encases the teeth, noted Dr Parekh.

2. Acidic nature of energy drinks Choosing sugar-free energy drinks does not make one completely protected. Such options can be dangerous because of their acidic nature, as energy drinks often include citric acid and phosphoric acid, among others.

“The acids add flavour to the energy drinks but erode tooth enamel over time. After enamel is damaged, it will not grow back; therefore, the teeth become more sensitive to stains and tooth decay,” cautioned the orthodontist.