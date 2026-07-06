Orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh shares 5 ways in which energy drinks can damage teeth: High sugar content, acidic nature
Energy drinks can give us a much-needed boost at times, but regular consumption can harm the teeth, explains Mumbai orthodontist.
Consuming energy drinks has become quite common among people who seek an instant boost of energy while working out or engaging in prolonged periods of studying. However, its effect is not all positive, especially when it comes to oral health.
Also Read | Doctor explains how modern lifestyle promotes dehydration; shares preventive lifestyle habits
While people generally know that foods with high sugar levels lead to cavities, according to Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai, not many realise that energy drinks can be worse for oral health, as they also contain acidic contents.
As the consumption of energy drinks grows in the country, the concern for oral health becomes increasingly relevant. Dr Parekh shared five reasons why that is so.
1. High levels of sugar in energy drinks
Many of the energy drinks available in the market have a high sugar content, thereby providing nourishment for the bad bacteria in the mouth. Such bacteria create acids that destroy the tooth enamel, the hard protective shell that encases the teeth, noted Dr Parekh.
2. Acidic nature of energy drinks
Choosing sugar-free energy drinks does not make one completely protected. Such options can be dangerous because of their acidic nature, as energy drinks often include citric acid and phosphoric acid, among others.
“The acids add flavour to the energy drinks but erode tooth enamel over time. After enamel is damaged, it will not grow back; therefore, the teeth become more sensitive to stains and tooth decay,” cautioned the orthodontist.
3. Energy drinks can cause tooth sensitivity
When enamel is worn down, the dentin layer of the teeth gets exposed. Dentin contains minute pores which link up with the nerves in the teeth. As a result, there is an increase in sensitivity whenever one eats hot or cold, or sweet and sour foods. The use of energy drinks accelerates this process.
4. Energy drinks reduce saliva's protective effects
One of the most important functions of saliva is that of safeguarding the teeth through cleansing, neutralisation of acids, and repairing damaged tooth enamel.
“The acids that are present in energy drinks have the potential to imbalance the body, thereby making the saliva unable to shield the teeth from acid attacks,” noted Dr Parekh.
5. Frequent sipping of energy drinks prolongs damage
Many people consume energy drinks slowly over several hours. “With each sip, sugar and acids are placed directly into contact with your teeth, increasing the exposure period for the assault on your enamel. In contrast to drinking water, when you sip frequently, you allow yourself less time to bring your pH back into balance,” cautioned the orthodontist.
This does not mean that one needs to give up consuming energy drinks altogether. “Moderation is important,” noted Dr Parekh. “You may limit the effects of these drinks on your dental health by drinking plenty of water afterwards, consuming them through a straw, and refraining from taking long swigs of them.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.