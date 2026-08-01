How to improve brain health naturally? Expert explains how science-backed Ayurveda supports cognitive well-being
How Ayurveda offers natural solutions for cognitive wellness, featuring powerful herbs like Brahmi, Ashwagandha, and Shankhpushpi to boost brain health?
You can lose your phone and still get through the day. But lose your mental sharpness, and everything starts to unravel. Brain fog. Burnout. Forgetting why you walked into a room. It’s become so common, we’ve normalised it. But here’s the catch: cognitive decline doesn’t begin with disease; it begins with neglect. What are we doing to nourish our brains- not after it breaks, but before? Ayurveda, often sidelined as ‘alternative’, may offer one of the most structured, preventive approaches to brain health. And today, modern science is beginning to validate what this 5,000-year-old system long understood: clarity, calm, and cognition are not luxuries; they are daily disciplines.
Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.Read moreRead less
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Ayurveda: The original blueprint for brain wellness
Long before “neuroplasticity” and “biohacking” became wellness buzzwords, Ayurveda identified the brain as the seat of manas, or mind, and buddhi, or intellect, which are central to overall health. “Ayurvedic texts speak of medhya rasayanas, a group of herbs and therapies dedicated to supporting memory, emotional resilience, and cognitive clarity”, Dr Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer, tells Health Shots. Unlike quick fixes, Ayurveda’s approach is to nourish the nervous system, clear mental toxins (ama), and build ojas, the vital essence that supports immunity and brain vitality.
Three Ayurvedic powerhouses for brain health
1. Brahmi: The brain’s botanical ally
Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri) is one of Ayurveda’s most respected cognitive tonics. Research indicates it may enhance brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key player in neuroplasticity. Known for improving memory and attention span, Brahmi also has anxiolytic properties, making it particularly effective in today’s overstimulated world. It can be consumed in capsule form or used topically in scalp massage oils.
2. Ashwagandha: The stress-relief super herb
Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an adaptogen renowned for lowering cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Studies suggest it may enhance memory, executive function, and processing speed. Its dual benefit lies in calming the nervous system while sharpening cognitive focus a rare combination in the world of natural remedies.
3. Shankhpushpi: the emotional clarity tonic
Often overlooked, Shankhpushpi (Convolvulus pluricaulis) is a traditional brain tonic prized for promoting emotional balance. It helps reduce anxiety, combat mental fatigue, and ease insomnia, making it ideal for students, professionals, and anyone experiencing emotional burnout.
Modern science meets ancient wisdom
The beauty of Ayurveda lies in its preventive intelligence. And now, research is catching up. Herbs like Brahmi, Ashwagandha, and Shankhpushpi are not only clinically studied; they are now accessible in modern formats, from capsules to herbal juices. In a world where cognitive overload is the new normal, investing in brain nourishment isn’t just wise; it’s vital.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.Read More
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