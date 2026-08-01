Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret to making high-protein chicken momos at home: 'Even the wrapper is protein-rich'

Momos have long been a favourite comfort food, but celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has given the popular dish a nutritious makeover. In an Instagram post shared on July 31, he revealed a high-protein chicken momo recipe, explaining why both the wrapper and the filling qualify as protein-rich while showing viewers how to recreate the dish at home.

Ranveer Brar shared a recipe for high-protein chicken momos while explaining what qualifies as a high-protein food. "High-protein means anything that has more than 11% protein. Even the government says that you can call it high-protein." (Also read: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's kaju katli recipe promises melt-in-the-mouth mithai in under 40 minutes: Watch )

He added that his recipe meets the criteria from the outside in. "That's why we have to proudly say that this is a high-protein momo. Its outer skin is high-protein, and the filling inside is also high-protein."

Here's how you can recreate the recipe at home.

High-protein chicken momos recipe Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients For the momo dough