3 dead in 10 days: Two terror attacks rock J&K despite high security alert

Two non-local labourers and one cop are among two victims of two terror attacks that took place in Jammu and Kashmir over a span of about 10 days. The first attack took place in Anantnag town last week, which led to the killing of Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi. That was the first terror attack in the valley since the Pahalgam killings in April 2025 that left 26 civilians dead. A view of a Police vehicle at a hospital, where the injured was admitted after a terrorist attack on non-local workers in Kellam area of Kulgam district. (ANI Video Grab)

The second terror attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, leaving two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh dead. While only one death was confirmed earlier, the injured migrant labourer later died during treatment.

More than one year ago, the Baisaran Valley witnessed a shocking terror attack on tourists, which left 26 people dead. The fresh terror attacks in a span of less than two weeks have renewed focus on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is happening in J&K? On July 22, Wednesday, cop Aashiq Hussian Qureshi was shot dead by terrorists at around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

He was a head constable of the IR 3rd Battalion and a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district. At the time of the attack, Qureshi was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty.

Also Read: One year of Operation Sindoor: How India crippled terror to avenge Pahalgam killings

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha condemned the “cowardly terror attack”.

"This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice," the Lieutenant Governor had said.

2 terror attacks in 10 days Just as Jammu and Kashmir was recovering from the shock of the first terror attack since the Pahalgam killings, another such attack took place, this time in Kulgam.

Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed as terrorists opened fire on them at a brick kiln in Kilam village, about 16 kms from Kulgam town. This was the second terror attack in south Kashmir in the last two weeks despite a high security alert.

One of the workers was critically injured and referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, but died during treatment.

Also Read: Pahalgam horror: Inside story of how India hunted terrorists & what security forces need to work on

The last such case took place in February 2024, when two non-local workers from Punjab were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

The Pahalgam terror attack from April 2025 was one of the most brutal terrorist attacks India had ever seen. Hindu tourists were singled out and gunned down by Lashkar‑e‑Taiba terrorists in the Baisaran valley, and the incident left 26 people dead.