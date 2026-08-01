Lucknow, Greetings pour in for Asmita Dey who won India its first-ever gold in judo at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to "Maa Bharati". Adityanath hails Asmita Dey for first-ever judo win at CWG, calls her 'Maa Bharati'

In a post on X in Hindi late on Friday, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to Sub-Inspector Asmita Dey of @Uppolice for bringing glory to 'Maa Bharati' on the global stage by winning the gold medal in the women's 48kg judo event at #CWG2026!"

The chief minister said every Indian takes pride in Dey's achievement, which stands as an inspiring symbol of indomitable courage, discipline, determination, and hard work of Indian women.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on X praised Dey for her hard work and "unwavering determination".

Brajesh Pathak, the other deputy chief minister, wished her a bright future.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna hailed Dey for bringing glory to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"By becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, she has scripted history through unwavering commitment, discipline and excellence," he wrote on X.

The police chief said that Dey's achievement also reflects the chief minister's support for sporting talent through the UP Police sports quota.

Dey on Friday became the first-ever Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, as she produced a spirited comeback to clinch the women's 48kg title, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a dramatic golden score contest.

Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions, but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish.

The 23-year-old Tripura native found herself on the backfoot early in the final after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing Quach to take control of the bout.

But she responded brilliantly, attacking with greater intent and levelling the scores at 1-1 shortly after the midway stage of the four-minute contest.

Maintaining her composure under pressure, Dey launched a decisive attack in sudden-death overtime and earned another yuko to seal a memorable victory.

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