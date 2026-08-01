'Since when is abusing a crime?': What CJP said on FIR over girl's remarks against PM Modi

“This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable,” Das said.

He alleged that FIRs in such cases are being filed to ‘single out’ people to ‘make an example of them’.

“Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country?” Das asked, adding that 50 % of the MPs face criminal charges, yet no action is taken against them.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has raised questions after an FIR was filed against a Noida girl for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NEET protests at Jantar Mantar. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that while the use of abusive language can be condemned, using criminal justice machinery over it is ‘unjustifiable’.

In a post on X, Das said that ‘profanity is not criminal.’

“What may be distasteful to one may not be for another. The use of criminal machinery cannot be justified in such cases. Any speech that does not reach the threshold of inciting violence is just speech. Answer to speech is more speech,” he wrote in a post on X.

Dipke questions FIR against Noida girl CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also questioned the FIR, asking whether there were "two laws" in the country and why similar action was not taken against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of using objectionable language.

In a video shared by the outfit on X, Dipke said he had learnt that a case had been registered against a woman for using abusive language and questioned why similar action had not been taken in other cases.

Also read: 360-degree cameras, 8-member monitoring team: Ram temple trust starts videography of donations

"If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?" Dipke asked.

He alleged that several such social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while openly identifying themselves with the BJP.

"They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, 'Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?" he added.