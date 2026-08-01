360-degree cameras, 8-member monitoring team: Ram temple trust starts videography of donations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rolled out a new surveillance system to make donations at the Ram Temple more transparent and accountable even as investigation into the alleged embezzlement of devotees’ offerings continues. A view of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir during the inauguration of permanent architectural night illumination, in Ayodhya on Friday. (@ShriRamTeerth X/ANI Photo)

From July 25, every stage of donation handling — from the collection boxes inside the temple to the counting room — is being videographed, according to a senior official of the Trust. An eight-member monitoring team has been deployed to oversee the process.

According to the senior official of the Trust, 360-degree cameras and SLR cameras are being used to document each step, ensuring a visual record is maintained from the moment a donation box is moved till the money is counted.

Officials said the objective is to bring in transparency, credibility and accountability at every level of the donation chain.

How the new process works The Trust has also changed the way the temple’s 40-odd donation boxes are emptied. Earlier, multiple boxes were opened together. Now, they are being emptied on different days to allow closer scrutiny.

To manage this, two professional videographers have been appointed. Each exercise is carried out in the presence of two bank officials, two Trust representatives and two security personnel.

Once the box reaches the counting room, officials of the State Bank of India formally seal it after the counting.

The tighter monitoring comes weeks after an alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Police have arrested multiple accused in the case and the investigation is underway.

Also Read: ‘Attack on Hindu society’: Poonawalla slams Rahul Gandhi over Ram Temple theft skit in Parliament

The combination of videography, multi-agency presence, and bank involvement is aimed at removing any scope for manipulation and reinforcing public trust.

Officials said the new system will also help in quick audits and in addressing any complaints from devotees regarding the donation process.

Firm registered in name of accused's wife The business operations and financial transactions of a firm registered in the name of Poonam Devi, the wife of key donation theft accused Ram Shankar ‘Tinnu’ Yadav, is being probed to trace any link with the alleged embezzlement.

Ashutosh Tiwari, the circle officer and the investigating officer, has written to the state tax department seeking complete details of the firm — Saundarya Construction and Suppliers.

Following a letter from the officer, the department concerned has begun collecting records.