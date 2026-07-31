'When will BJP face cases?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on FIR against woman over anti-Modi remarks

In a video message, Dipke questioned why criminal action was being initiated in this case while, according to him, BJP functionaries who had allegedly used abusive language against women had not faced similar consequences.

This came a day after police booked a Faridabad-based woman on charges of intentional insult, public mischief and defamation following a complaint by a Ghaziabad resident. The complaint cited videos purportedly showing the woman using abusive language against Modi during the July 23 protest in Delhi.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the FIR against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest. He alleged that no similar action had been taken against BJP leaders or the party's IT cell over their “crass” remarks.

"Such people abused women in the filthiest terms. When will cases be filed against them?" he asked.

Claiming that women had been repeatedly targeted online, Dipke alleged that BJP IT Cell members "had absolutely no respect for women" and added that many of them "proudly wrote 'followed by PM Modi' in their bios."

"If you're filing cases over the use of abusive language, then when will cases be filed against the BJP's IT Cell, whose members have been hurling vile abuses at women online for so many years?" he said.

Reference to Yogi Adityanath Dipke referred to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. "Everyone remembers the kind of words BJP Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri used against a fellow Member of Parliament," he said.

He claimed that "there was also a video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in which he allegedly used abusive language toward an NRI cameraperson."

Dipke alleged that different standards were being applied in the enforcement of the law.

"So what exactly is happening in this country? Are there two different sets of laws? One law for the youth and another for the BJP and its leaders?" he asked.

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'Abusing someone is not a crime' The CJP founder also said that while abusive language may be objectionable, it does not amount to a criminal offence.

"And using abusive language is not a crime. Abusing someone is not a crime. If someone uses abusive language, it may be wrong, it may be inappropriate. You can counsel that person, you can tell them not to use abusive language. But why are cases being filed over it?" he said.

Dipke claimed that if abusive language alone were the basis for criminal prosecution, BJP leaders and the party's IT Cell would face the highest number of cases.

"If cases were to be filed for using abusive language, then the highest number of cases would be against the BJP IT Cell, because they are the ones who have hurled the most abusive language at women. And cases would also be filed against BJP leaders who have used such abusive language for years, even inside Parliament," he said.

CJP leaders back Dipke Shortly after Dipke's remarks, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared on X a video, seemingly, being the one referenced by the founder.

"FIR. FIR. FIR", Ranka wrote on X and demanded similar legal action. The clip purportedly showed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath using abusive language.