'When did it become criminal offense?': CJP's Saurav Das after woman booked over 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday came in defence of the woman who was booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest and said that the FIR filed against her was the “misuse of criminal machinery”. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said that "profanity does not attract criminal case". (ANI) The woman was allegedly seen using abusive language against PM Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest on July 23 in a viral video and was booked on charges of “intentional insult”, “public mischief” and defamation, Hindustan Times reported earlier. The case was filed after a Ghaziabad resident approached the Expressway police station in Noida, police said on Thursday. Also read: Woman booked for using abusive language against PM Modi at CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest ‘MPs have criminal cases against them’ Criticising the move, Das said that using abusive language was a condemnable but cannot be treated as a criminal offence. “Profanity does not attract criminal case. 50% of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP. The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!” Das wrote in a post on X.

He said that “using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass" protesters "through the police is absolutely unjustifiable.” “Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time,” Das told news agency ANI.