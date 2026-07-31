Sambhal makes 130-km Kanwar route pothole-free for barefoot Kanwars

The Sambhal administration on Friday said the district has made more than 130 km of Kanwar routes pothole-free to ensure barefoot pilgrims do not face inconvenience during the annual pilgrimage, while deploying over 2,000 police personnel and an extensive surveillance network under a "zero-error" security plan. A Kanwariya carrying holy water from the Ganga River Haridwar on his shoulders while returning to Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh district during the Kanwar Yatra (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Shravan, the holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva, began on Thursday, marking the start of the Kanwar Yatra. District authorities said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure the pilgrimage passes off safely and smoothly.

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According to the district administration, the 130.33-km Kanwar route has been repaired and made completely pothole-free by the Public Works Department. The power department has wrapped 1,775 electricity poles, barricaded 233 transformers, tightened loose overhead wires at 225 locations and rectified 37 leaning poles to prevent electrocution.

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said the administration had implemented a "zero-error" action plan to ensure a safe, hassle-free and incident-free pilgrimage.

"For the convenience of Shiva devotees, 130.33 km of Kanwar routes have been made pothole-free and electrical infrastructure has been secured. Security is being maintained through 12,456 CCTV cameras, an Integrated Command and Control Centre and deployment of 2,017 police personnel across the district," he said.

The district has been divided into five security zones, with surveillance being carried out through 12,456 CCTV cameras linked to an Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Authorities have deployed nine special magistrates on major Kanwar routes, besides shift-wise magistrates across all 17 police station areas and at major temples.

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The police deployment includes five circle officers, 34 station house officers and inspectors, 144 sub-inspectors, 144 constables, personnel at 77 pickets and barriers, dedicated police assistance centres, rooftop surveillance teams and additional security at major temples and Ganga ghats. Provincial Armed Constabulary flood units have also been deployed at river ghats.

The administration has identified 19 traffic diversion points across the district, while emergency response arrangements include 18 UP-112 vehicles, public address systems, watchtowers and cranes at vulnerable locations.

Special medical teams have been stationed at major routes, Shiva temples and the five ghats along the Ganga (Rajghat, Sankara Ghat, Sadhumani Ghat, Asadpur Ghat and Hari Baba Bandh Ghat), with 102 and 108 ambulance services kept on alert round the clock. Divers have also been deployed at five major Ganga ghats as the administration aims to maintain its record of zero drowning incidents over the past five years.

Officials said strict monitoring of hotels and eateries along the Kanwar routes was also being carried out, with mandatory display of rate lists and inspections of food establishments. Fire and emergency services have also been strengthened for the pilgrimage, they added.