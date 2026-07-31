Kolkata, West Bengal Police on Friday said they sealed the residence of absconding Birbhum stone trader Tullu Mondal after conducting elaborate searches, as investigators widened their probe following the recovery of cash and gold worth nearly ₹50 crore from his brother-in-law's house. Stone trader Tullu Mondal's house sealed as Bengal police intensify probe into Birbhum cash haul

Searches continued throughout Thursday at Tullu Mondal's residence at Subhaspally in Suri and another house before police teams left around midnight.

Police locked the premises after asking the domestic staff present there to vacate. Neither Mondal nor any of his family members was present at the residence during the searches.

Police also searched a parking facility in Mohammad Bazar believed to be linked to the stone trader as part of efforts to identify and document his assets.

According to available information, a few lakh rupees in cash, around 250 grams of gold and 900 grams of silver, along with some incriminating documents, were recovered from Tullu Mondal's house during the searches.

Mohammad Nazibuddin alias Tullu Mondal, considered a close associate of former Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal, remains absconding.

Police alleged that the assets were amassed by evading government revenue and said the investigation would also examine allegations of illegal land grabbing, extortion, and irregularities in stone and sand mining operations.

Police on Thursday arrested Minar Mondal, the manager and brother-in-law of Tullu Mondal, following a search operation at his house during which they recovered ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold, in one of the state's biggest seizures of suspected illegally amassed assets in recent years.

Police said they recovered 14 gold bars weighing 1 kg each and 10 gold biscuits of 100 grams each, valued at around ₹21.5 crore at current market prices, from Minar's two-storey residence at Deucha village.

Minar, who was detained along with his son during Wednesday's raid, was formally arrested on Thursday morning.

According to police, Tullu Mondal has substantial interests in Birbhum's stone quarrying business and has been described by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as a "sand mafia" operator.

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