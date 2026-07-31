Assam govt invokes NSA against activist who opposed Kaziranga hotel project
Pranab Doley was arrested on July 12 after he carried out protests at Ingle Pathar, a village located near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve
The Assam government on Thursday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against activist Pranab Doley to ensure his continued detention after a sessions court ordered his release on bail in connection with his arrest over protesting against a luxury hotel project close to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).
Doley, along with another activist, was arrested on July 12 after he led protests at Ingle Pathar, a village located near KNPTR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s largest habitat for the endangered one-horned rhino, against proposed construction of a luxury hotel. The Assam government announced in 2023 that a luxury hotel will be constructed at Kaziranga.
Police said Doley trespassed into the site of the tea tribes museum and the hotel project being executed by a private company and the state-run Assam Tourism Development Corporation, damaged property and assaulted police personnel.
Granting him bail on July 29, additional sessions judge Nur Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed of Golaghat district noted that the investigating officer had already recorded statements of witnesses and there was no likelihood of the accused tampering with evidence or fleeing since his passport was in the custody of the police.
“The present dispute arises from a deep-rooted anxiety regarding environmental degradation and its impact on the socio-cultural fabric of the local tea tribes,” the court order said.
“In matters where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, the standard apparatus of criminal law cannot be used to suppress local anxieties. True public order is achieved not by silencing the affected, but by listening to them,” the judge said, ordering his release on submission of a ₹20,000 surety.
But in a communication received on Friday, the Assam government, citing police records and intelligence inputs, noted that there were 13 criminal cases against him.
“It has also been reported that you have been found to be involved in various activities starting from road blockages to damage of public properties with an intent to create lawlessness for your personal and vested interests,” the communication said. HT has reviewed the letter.
It also alleged that Doley had indulged in “suspicious foreign transactions from doubtful sources” in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), and referred to ₹4.5 lakhs in forex transactions between 2018 and 2025, and his 14 visits to foreign countries between 2017 and 2026
“It is therefore considered essential to prevent you from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order by detaining you under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980,” the letter by the home and political department said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More