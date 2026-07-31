Visa layoffs: Ex-employee says Bengaluru manager with outstanding reviews lost job

Visa is cutting 7% of its global workforce in a move that will affect around 2,600 employees. The layoffs will primarily affect the tech and product teams as the payments processor seeks to improve efficiency. FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

"I have deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients and our partners as we continue to focus on driving efficiency across the company in order to reinvest ​in our highest potential opportunities,” CEO Ryan McInerney wrote in a staff memo, excerpts from which were confirmed by the ​company spokesperson.

“Entire team laid off” As Visa began communicating the job cuts to employees in India, a former employee claimed on social media that the team he had worked with had been laid off.

“My entire team at Visa just got laid off including my manager,” Arnab Das said on the social media platform X.

Das revealed that his former manager at Visa had received outstanding performance reviews in every cycle. Despite this, he was laid off in Bengaluru.

“The guy had end-to-end ownership of the product, outstanding performance reviews every cycle, and was probably the last person you’d expect to be let go,” he wrote.