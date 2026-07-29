NRI forced to leave US after his entire project gets moved to India team: ‘The irony!’

In a twist of fate that highlights the unpredictable nature of today's global tech industry, an Indian AI engineer in the United States is being forced to pack his bags and return home after his entire project was offshored. After spending six years in the US, earning a master’s degree and working for over three years at a Fortune 500 company, he found himself caught in the dreaded 60-day H-1B visa window following a sudden layoff. The ultimate kicker? The very job he was let go from was transferred directly to his company’s team back in India. The NRI asked Reddit users about the job market in India. (Representational image). (Pexels)

The employee wrote, “Returning from USA to India due to layoff while being on a H1b. Ironically my job and entire project got moved to India team.”

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The NRI continued, “I'm an AI Engineer, been to the US for master's 6 years ago, later got a full-time job at a F500 product-based firm, worked there for over 3 years and now got laid off (Job moved to India, the irony I know). I tried but couldn't move to the next role in 60days, took a break from everything and now planning to move to India but not sure about Indian market.”

He urged fellow Reddit users for advice, asking whether he should pursue a PhD or a 2nd master's to stay in the US. He added, “I'm in my early 30s, not yet married. Luckily, I cleared my student loans.”

How did social media react? An individual expressed, “Try moving to the company/team which is inheriting the project - ideally make sure your ex-employer & the end-client are supportive & do not throw non-compete kind of clauses at you. Structure it as a contract if they are unsure about a full-time role. While your profile & experience sound good from the summary, actual details matter a lot & the current hiring situation is at its worst ever. Use Naukri & LinkedIn, interviews can take a long time to materialize & conversion is also poor in general & compensation can be all over the place depending on the company.”

Another commented, “Can you get the job in the India team? They would be happy to have someone experienced with the client on-site and who knows the project. You can easily ask 40 LPA+ in this situation.” The OP responded, “I was offered a role or severance, I took the severance instead because it was in USD.”

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A third posted, “Honestly, your profile is stronger than you think. US experience + AI engineering + F500 on resume should have good demand in India. I’d try the job market first before spending years on another degree.”

A fourth wrote, “There is good demand for AI roles; you will definitely find something.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)