NRI reveals ‘single biggest difference’ between India and Norway: ‘Isn’t money or wealth’

An NRI living in Norway recently sparked an online conversation about the true cost of competitive schooling in India. Drawing from his personal experience of living in both regions, he revealed that the most profound difference between the two societies isn't wealth, but how children are raised. He expressed deep concern about Indian teenagers enduring relentless school hours, coaching-centre pressure, and the pressure to achieve high marks. The Indian professional living in Norway. (X/@turiyatman)

“After living in both Norway and India for many years, I realised the biggest difference between Scandinavia and India isn’t money or wealth. It’s how we treat and raise our children,” Vinod wrote on X.

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Explaining his remark, he continued, “It genuinely hurts me to see Indian teenagers carrying a burden they never chose: school all day, coaching in the evening, tuition at night. Parents spend lakhs, schools chase rankings, coaching centres chase profits, and children quietly lose their childhood.”

In comparison, Vinod claimed that in Scandinavian countries, the scene is completely different. “Children are encouraged to stay curious, think independently, and be creative. They’re taught to think not just for themselves, but for others and for society. They have more time for sports, play, and spending quality time with friends and family.”

He added that a child’s worth shouldn’t be decided by exams.

“We don’t need robotic, and ‘yes, sir’ children. We need a kinder education system, because a nation is not built by good grades and burnt - out children. It is built by healthy, confident, and happy young minds.”

The NRI urged social media users to raise their voices for their kids. “Every child deserves a childhood, not a race. Give them the future they deserve.”