Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 12: Tom Holland film crashes 78% on 2nd Monday, crosses ₹423 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 12: Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have entered its second week, but not withour breaking biggest of records at the box office. After a massive opening and a strong second weekend, the superhero film saw the expected slowdown on its second Monday. Even with the drop, however, its overall run remains remarkably strong, with the film now crossing another major milestone at the India box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 12: Tom Holland film crashes 78% on Monday after record-breaking second weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 12, which was the film’s second Monday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹7.60 crore net in India. The film recorded 38.6% overall occupancy across 12,765 shows. The second Monday figure is 78.1% lower than the ₹34.70 crore net earned on the second Sunday.

With the latest collection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken its India net total to ₹423.05 crore. Its India gross collection has also reached ₹505.93 crore.

A look at the film’s box office journey The film had a huge start at the Indian box office and continued to build momentum through its extended opening weekend. Day 1, which was July 30, saw the film collect ₹60.60 crore with 72.3% occupancy. On Day 2, it earned ₹49.35 crore at 64.8% occupancy, followed by ₹70.25 crore on Day 3 with 77% occupancy. The first Sunday proved to be even bigger. The film collected ₹77.75 crore at 78.7% occupancy, making it its biggest single-day collection so far.

Across days 1 to 8, Spider-Man: Brand New Day accumulated ₹334.75 crore net in India. The strong opening, positive word-of-mouth and continued audience interest helped the film maintain its momentum well beyond its first few days.

The second weekend brought another strong boost. Day 9 added ₹15.00 crore at 47.7% occupancy, while Day 10 jumped to ₹31.00 crore with 68.4% occupancy. The second Sunday delivered ₹34.70 crore at 67.1% occupancy. Together, the three days of the second weekend contributed nearly ₹81 crore, showing that the film has continued to attract audiences even after its initial release wave.se window has helped the film connect with viewers across different sections.

Beats Avatar 2 Spider-Man: Brand New Day also surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India in just eleven days since the release. But most importantly, this is the first Hollywood movie to cross ₹500-crore gross in India.

About the film The fourth standalone feature film starring Tom as the friendly neighbourhood superhero is set four years after the events of No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's spell, Peter Parker is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.