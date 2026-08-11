‘Not getting enough footage’: Did Shagun Sharma call out Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 makers and Gaurav Khanna?

She added, “I did not agree that not getting footage should be a reason to send someone to Fear Funda, especially knowing that the person was young and that the Pain Auction I had experienced was really, really brutal. Unfortunately, only a small part, the last part of the reasoning, was telecast. Without the full context, my reaction can look very different.”

In the note, she began, “Since Day 1, we had a common understanding- whoever loses the task would be considered for the Pain Auction. When Rohit sir asked us to give two names, the second name was being discussed. During the conversation, it was said that, ‘I am older, I know the industry better, you are young hence I am telling you to take Fear Funda because you are not getting footage, and doing this stunt will give you footage.’"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun Sharma has shared what exactly happened during the elimination task in the latest episode of the show. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a detailed note of 10 points where she added that a part of the conversation was edited out of the show, and how she was told that she was ‘not getting footage’ which she strongly disagreed with.

Shagun also shared that a lot happens in the show that is not telecast in the episodes which last for an hour. She added, “I have also clearly told the team- either show the full picture or don't show anything at all, because half a conversation can create a completely different impression.”

She also clarified that her not doing well in a task does not equal to her lying in an interview. She is seemingly refering to her previous comment where she had said that Gaurav Khanna had bullied her a lot on the show and that she would not want to meet him again. Shagun concluded her note saying, "But standing up for yourself should never depend on how famous the other person is."

What happened in the episode? In the latest episode of the show hosted by Rohit Shetty, Vishal Aditya Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated from the fear-based reality show after losing the intense snake-themed stunt. The elimination stunt came after another physically demanding challenge involving molten wax. Contestants had to withstand hot wax being poured onto their arms and collect as much of it as possible. Several viewers took to social media to slam the task and called it ‘traumatising’.

The latest season brings together a mix of returning contestants and newcomers, making for a varied lineup. The cast includes Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmine Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma and Orhan Awatramani, among others. The new season began on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.