‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna did not endorse infidelity’: Karan Johar recalls a couple walked out midway during the show

The first slide showed Karan recalling when he wanted to watch a film preview in a theatre. At one point, when Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji 's characters make love in the film, viewers were left in shock. “I was sitting behind a very traditionally dressed middle aged couple (and for some reason they seemed angry and the anger was taken out on the poor popcorn they were chomping on!)… When sir Kurta realised it wasn't a dream sequence he looked at his wife angrily and insinuated an immediate exit! They left the cinema and my heart sank!”

Karan penned a long note across several slides to recall memories from its release back in the day. He wrote in the caption, “On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna…penning down some unique encounters & realisations I had, thanks to this film!”

Karan Johar ’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna received mixed reviews upon release, but it went on to become a cult classic. As the film completes two decades since its release, the filmmaker took to Instagram to comment on the surprising reactions he received from viewers.

Then another woman who had come with her daughter to see the film confronted Karan for making such a film. “I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family values because it's YOUR film. The DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you. I was worried she may hit me so I scurried away from her and encountered some more angry faces,” he added.

Karan admits that the film was flawed “The film released to hugely polarising reviews and audience feedback... From being called brave, my best work to anti 'sanskaari' values and immense hate - I heard it all...” he added. Karan admitted that there were flaws in the film, that it was over bloated and had opulent songs, and he knew that the film had its ‘heart at the right place.’ "The film did not endorse infidelity (that was never ever my intention) but it did show that stepping out of the boundary of marriage to seek love or desire can destroy your very foundation and family,” he added.

Karan concluded by saying that 20 years later, he still receives many interesting views about the film from viewers. He thanked the film's cast and crew for their passion.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was Karan Johar’s third directorial venture after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). It marked KJo’s third film with Rani and Shah Rukh. His last directorial venture was the 2023 release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and fetched two National Awards.