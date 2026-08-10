Lucky Ali says he travels with a burial cloth, is prepared to die: ‘Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe’

Ali shared a personal detail about how he travels as he revealed that he keeps his Ihram, a piece of cloth traditionally used as burial clothing, with him all the time when he travels. “Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth. Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe (Wherever I die, bury me there)," he said.

During his concert, the 67-year-old singer spoke about the inevitability of death and how he is prepared for it. A video from the concert, which Ali later shared on his Instagram handle, is now going viral. Addressing the crowd, Lucky spoke about the love he receives from his fans and said, “I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go, na. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually," he said.

For many of us, Lucky Ali has been a part of our childhood, and the new generation is also discovering his timeless tracks like "O Sanam", "Ek Pal Ka Jeena," "Na Tum Jano Na Hum," "Dekha Hai Aise Bhi," "Safarnama" and more. The singer, who continues to serenade his fans at concerts, got emotional at his recent concert.

Fans got emotional after hearing Ali's personal detail. A comment read, "But until you alive don't give up." Another comment read, "Travelling with ihram shows the faith u carry in your heart . May Allah bless you with a long healthy life and a even better hereafter.. ameen." One more comment read, "I refuse to accept this reality. Its still late 90s & Im watching ur song on dd & u are young forever. Mentally stuck there❤️"

The singer's candid comments about death and his preparedness for it left many fans emotional, with several taking to social media to express their love for the veteran singer. Many fans also recalled his songs and the nostalgia associated with his music, while others wished him a long and healthy life.

Lucky on leaving Bollywood Apart from being a much-loved singer, Lucky Ali has also acted in films, but he eventually stepped away from the mainstream film industry.

In an interview with Navbharat Times last year, the singer spoke about quitting acting and playback singing to go into independent music fully.

He said, "There was a time I acted in films and sang songs, but eventually I didn't know what more to do. I wanted to sing in my own style-O Sanam was born out of that search for freedom. In 2015, I distanced myself from the industry. People had misbehaved with me, but it wasn't toxicity that drove me away-it was the monotony. After my father's death, I felt there was nothing left for me there. I didn't even have friends."

"I worked with Shyam Benegal on Trikal and Bharat Ek Khoj and learnt immensely from artistes like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Om Puri. Years later, I returned to music to find my own voice. I had realised that if my talent was genuine, people would listen-and if not, they would reject me," Lucky had added.