Pankaj Tripathi says Mirzapur was a 'leave me alone’ watch on OTT, will enter 'party mode’ in theatres | Exclusive

It has rarely happened in Indian cinema that something that began on streaming translates into a wide theatrical release. But such is the craze for Mirzapur that after three seasons, the popular show is finishing its journey with a theatrical spinoff. Mirzapur - The Film is set to hit the screens next month, bringing back beloved characters from the first season. Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

Ahead of the film’s grand trailer launch this week, actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up on what new audiences can expect from the film adaptation and his own first take on the film.

‘Mirzapur enters party mode in theatres’ Mirzapur is set in the eponymous town in UP and deals with the clash between the family of local gangster Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and the Pandit brothers (Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar). The film adaptation is seen as an origin story of how the clash began, a more elaborate version of what was shown in the first season of the show. However, Pankaj says there is a lot of newness in the film.

When asked about what is new in Mirzapur that differentiates it from the show, the actor says, “The new thing about the film—and you actually touched upon this in your question—is the scale. On OTT, you watch on screens ranging from 5 to 100 inches, but now you’ll be watching on a 25-to-28-foot screen. So, the major shift is that you get to see it on the big screen and experience it communally. Until now, watching on OTT was a solitary, private affair; now, you’ll be watching it with an audience.”