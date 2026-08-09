Jude Anthany Joseph reveals he walked out of Ayushmann Khurrana film after producers called Mohanlal ‘secondary artist’

Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph recently opened up about leaving an Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film midway through discussions. Jude shared that he chose to walk out of the project after his demand to confirm Mohanlal's role in the film was taken lightly. The Malayalam superstar was also referred to as a 'secondary artist' by the production house, a description Jude found insulting to 'one of the finest actors in the country.' Jude Anthany Joseph was set to make a film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Jude on quitting Ayushmann Khurrana film While speaking to Club FM, the Thudakkam director said that he was approached by several production houses across film industrues like Tamil, Telugu for his story, but he chose to develop it with Ayushmann Khurrana as he called the project ‘a proper Bollywood film’. He said he had also developed the basic script for the proposed Hindi film before approaching the production house.

He shared that Mohanlal had an important character in the story, but the production house wanted him to complete the screenplay before committing to any casting. “The basic script was almost complete. We had also discussed the story with the production house. At that time, Lal sir had a role in the story. It was an important role. However, they asked me to complete the screenplay first. At that point, I put forward a demand to them. I told them that I could complete the script, but my condition was that Lal sir should be confirmed for the project.”

However, their choice of words was what rubbed Jude the wrong way. He said, “They responded by saying, ‘First, we need to like the script. Only then will we think about the secondary artists.’” Jude admitted that he was unhappy with Mohanlal being called a 'secondary artist' by the production house. This was the reason he decided to walk away from the project.

Jude shared that he eventually brought his lawyer into the matter and withdrew from the project. In the end, he also revealed that he made the production house sign a non-disclosure agreement.