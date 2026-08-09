Sonu Nigam ‘sings in pain’, croons Mohammed Rafi song while undergoing surgery. Watch

On Sunday, Sonu took to Instagram and shared a video of himself lying on an operating table. The singer was seen singing Mohammed Rafi’s popular song Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki from the 1949 film Dulari. Sonu revealed that he performed the song for his doctor and the medical team. He captioned the video, “An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain... the Joy of Music!”

Singer Sonu Nigam never fails to serenade fans with his soulful voice at concerts and live shows. However, this time, he shared a video of himself singing through the pain while lying on an operating table. The video left fans concerned, with Shreya Ghoshal , Vishal Mishra and several others taking to the comments section to wish him a speedy recovery.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wished Sonu a speedy recovery and wrote, “Please get well soon Sonu ji! Speedy recovery to you. Your dedication to music and perfection even in such a state, is truly awe-inspiring!” Vishal Mishra also commented, “That’s why you are my God, get well soon bhaiya.” Ranveer Allahbadia wrote, “Get well soon Sonu sir! All the love.”

Fans also wished Sonu a speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “All the prayers for your toughest time. Get Well Soon, Sonuji. Prayers for your speedy recovery.” Another commented, “The strongest and bravest person I have ever seen. Get well soon, Sonu Ji.”

Sonu Nigam's health issues While the reason behind Sonu’s surgery is still unknown, earlier in June this year, the singer had shared a video revealing that he was suffering from pinched nerves. He said that he had undergone MRI and CT scans and had spent the week undergoing several medical tests to understand the issue.

“My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said.

About Sonu Nigam’s recent work Sonu most recently lent his voice to the song Tabassum from Batwara 1947. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar, the song is picturised on Ali Fazal, Isha Sandhir, Karan Deol and Kanikka Kapur. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

Meanwhile, Sonu is all set to perform live at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on August 30 as part of his Revolution Tour. Later, in October, the singer will begin the India leg of his Revolution Tour, performing in Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Lucknow and Bhopal, before concluding the tour in Jodhpur in February 2027.