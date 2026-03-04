Toxic music composer Vishal Mishra says postponement of Yash's film is a ‘thoughtful move’: ‘Till then, enjoy Tabaahi’

Vishal took to his X account and shared the official statement on the delay of the release. In the caption, he wrote, “This film and everything we do is for the FANS, But While the world is on edge, restraint speaks louder than promotion. What a thoughtful move. #Toxic in cinemas on 4th June … Till then, enjoy the sound of #Tabaahi.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash , was set to release in theatres nationwide on March 19. On March 4, Yash announced that the film had been postponed and would now be released three months later, on June 4, because of ‘the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East.’ This move has now been supported by music composer Vishal Mishra. He sang and composed the track Tabaahi, which was released on March 2. (Also read: Toxic release date postponed: Yash pushes back film by 3 months due to ‘current uncertainty in the Middle East’ )

Toxic delayed The official statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

It further stated, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

Meanwhile, the makers released the audio track of the film, titled Tabaahi. Many fans praised the intense number and the vocals of Vishal Mishra, but there were others who wondered why the makers only released the audio and not the music video from the film.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film.