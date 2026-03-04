Toxic music composer Vishal Mishra says postponement of Yash's film is a ‘thoughtful move’: ‘Till then, enjoy Tabaahi’
Vishal Mishra is the composer and singer of the first track of Yash's Toxic, titled Tabaahi. The film was delayed and will now release on June 4.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, was set to release in theatres nationwide on March 19. On March 4, Yash announced that the film had been postponed and would now be released three months later, on June 4, because of ‘the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East.’ This move has now been supported by music composer Vishal Mishra. He sang and composed the track Tabaahi, which was released on March 2. (Also read: Toxic release date postponed: Yash pushes back film by 3 months due to ‘current uncertainty in the Middle East’)
What Vishal Mishra said
Vishal took to his X account and shared the official statement on the delay of the release. In the caption, he wrote, “This film and everything we do is for the FANS, But While the world is on edge, restraint speaks louder than promotion. What a thoughtful move. #Toxic in cinemas on 4th June … Till then, enjoy the sound of #Tabaahi.”
Toxic delayed
The official statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”
It further stated, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”
Meanwhile, the makers released the audio track of the film, titled Tabaahi. Many fans praised the intense number and the vocals of Vishal Mishra, but there were others who wondered why the makers only released the audio and not the music video from the film.
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
