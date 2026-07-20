‘Protest karne se koi kaam nahi hoga’: Hema Malini speaks on CJP protest march, calls for peaceful dialogue
A two-member delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party met Union Health Minister JP Nadda as protesters tried to march to Parliament.
BJP MP Hema Malini attended the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. After the session, she was seen speaking to the media about the protestors gathered near the Parliament led by the Cockroach Janta Party. As per a video shared by news agency ANI, Hema Malini said that protesting in this manner won't achieve anything.
What Hema Malini said
In the clip, Hema Malini was heard saying, “Agar kuch problem hain toh achchi tarah se discuss karni chahiye. Instead of aise protest karne se toh koi kaam nahi hoga. Aur ap agar desh ke jitne yuva hain, education system hain, iske liye hamari Modi sarkaar humesha saath raha hain. Bohot kaam kiya hain uske liye (If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work).”
She added, “Abhi ye joh aap protest kar rahe hain iska koi matlab hi nahi hain. Itna hi main kahungi, baat karke solve karna chahiye… Chaatron ko ap involve karte hain, bicharo ko gumraah nahi karna chahiye na? Barabar batana chahiye kya problem hain. They should be happy to do something good (Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue. They should be involved in the dialogue).”
Hema Malini refused to comment on the demand for resignation for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This comment comes as thousands of protesters gathered near Parliament Street here and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan, braving baton-charge by security personnel.
About the protests
On Sunday, actors Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey turned up in person at Jantar Mantar to support the cause. Prakash posted a video of himself joining the CJP members on stage, showing the crowd chanting for their cause. Shabana, in a tender moment, kissed the hand of a protester who had been on a hunger strike for days. Poonam spoke to the press and reminded people that the protest wasn’t about politics or religion, but about students whose lives were affected by alleged discrepancies in the NEET exams.
On Monday morning, Shabana and Prakash helped students who were on an indefinite hunger strike with Sonam Wangchuk break their fast. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada, and others have shown their solidarity with Wangchuk online.
Today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.
Amid the intensifying protests, CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda today.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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