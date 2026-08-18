Wladimir Klitschko breaks silence on ex-fiancee Hayden Panettiere's death, ‘To our daughter Kaya…’

Wladimir Klitschko, Hayden Panettiere's former fiancé, has publicly addressed the tragic news of the actress's untimely passing at the age of 36. Wladimir Klitschko publicly mourns the loss of Hayden Panettiere, who died at 36. He reflects on her remarkable career and their shared moments, urging respect for their family's privacy.

The 50-year-old ex-heavyweight boxing champion conveyed his feelings of “shock and grief” in a heartfelt statement posted on social media on Tuesday morning.

Hayden, renowned for her performances in Heroes and Nashville, passed away in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16, merely one week prior to her 37th birthday.

Wladimir Klitschko pays heartfelt tribute to Hayden Panettiere Wladimir, who has an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with Hayden, shared a family photo accompanied by a touching message that stated: “Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief.”

"The announcement of Hayden's tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.

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"She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."

"To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden's parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.

"I ask everyone to please respect our family's feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say.

“Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences. Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace.”