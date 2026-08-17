Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death

Panettiere and Klitschko are said to have met at a party in 2008, subsequently starting their relationship in 2009. Their relationship experienced several ups and downs over the years. They first separated in 2011 but reconciled in 2013. Later that same year, Panettiere announced their engagement.

Klitschko also earned limelight for his relationship with actress Hayden Panettiere, who was renowned for her performances in Heroes and Nashville. She passed away at the age of 36 on Sunday, as per ABC News.

Wladimir Klitschko is a retired Ukrainian professional boxer who emerged as one of the most successful heavyweight champions of his era.

What is Wladimir Klitschko's net worth and how has he built his wealth?

What is Wladimir Klitschko's net worth and how has he built his wealth?

How did Hayden Panettiere's struggles with postpartum depression affect her relationship with Wladimir Klitschko?

How did Hayden Panettiere's struggles with postpartum depression affect her relationship with Wladimir Klitschko?

The couple welcomed their only child, a daughter named Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in December 2014. Kaya was born in Hawaii, and initially, Panettiere and Klitschko co-parented her. However, their relationship ultimately concluded in 2018, leading to challenging decisions regarding their daughter's upbringing.

Klitschko had already obtained full custody of Kaya prior to Hayden Panettiere's passing.

In 2018, Panettiere consented to grant Klitschko full custody of their daughter. She later clarified that her decision stemmed from her belief that Kaya would experience more stability and support while residing with her father in Europe.

Also Read: Hayden Panettiere custody row: Why did Heroes star relinquish full custody of daughter Kaya to ex-partner?

Despite their split, Panettiere and Klitschko continue to share a connection through their daughter, Kaya. Growing up, she has experienced life with parents hailing from two very different spheres, her father renowned worldwide for his boxing achievements and her mother acknowledged for her roles in television and cinema.

Kaya has demonstrated a keen interest in sports. She started skiing at a young age, and Panettiere has previously shared videos of her daughter skiing during an appearance on Live with Kelly!. The actress also fondly discussed her relationship with Kaya throughout the years.

What is Wladimir Klitschko's net worth? Wladimir Klitschko's net worth is approximated to be about $90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Nonetheless, this figure is an estimate from a third party and has not been officially verified by Klitschko.

His financial success has largely stemmed from his career in professional boxing, including fight purses, endorsements, business endeavors, and investments. During his prime years, he ranked among the highest-paid athletes globally, as noted by Forbes.

Wladimir Klitschko's education and career Wladimir Klitschko is recognized not only for his accomplishments in sports but also for his academic pursuits.

In 2001, he obtained a PhD in sports science. His dissertation concentrated on the training methodologies for young athletes and the physical growth of people aged 14 to 19.

This educational foundation subsequently informed his endeavors in education, leadership, and business.

Klitschko was primarily known for his career in professional heavyweight boxing.

He turned professional in 1996 following his victory at the Olympic Games, where he won a gold medal. Throughout his career, he secured world titles from prominent sanctioning organizations, such as the WBA, IBF, and WBO, and also held the IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight championships.

Klitschko's professional record stands at 64 victories, with 53 of those wins coming by way of knockout, alongside five defeats.

The defining phase of his career began after 2004, during which he solidified his position as the foremost heavyweight champion and maintained his dominance in the division for several years.