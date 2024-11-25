Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko rips Joe Rogan over ‘WWIII’ claims, but offers to appear on his podcast: ‘So, let me tell…’

Boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko blasted Joe Rogan for “repeating Russian propaganda” regarding the conflict in Ukraine. He called the renowned podcast host and UFC color commentator an apologist for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wladimir Klitschko, the former world heavyweight champion for Ukraine and the brother of Kyiv mayor Vitali, responded to Rogan in a video posted on Sunday.

Rogan recently blamed outgoing US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of attempting to “start World War III.”

His remarks came after the White House's decision to permit Ukraine to utilise potent missiles manufactured in the US against Russian troops.

“Zelenskyy says Putin is terrified. F*** you, man... f*** you, people. You people are about to start World War III,” Trump supporter stated during the podcast.

“Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president,” he added.

Wladimir Klitschko lambasts Joe Rogan

Accusing Rogan “using the only weapon that (Vladimir) Putin really intends to use”, Klitschko started targeting the podcaster, saying he “listened” to his latest episode and posting this video to let him know that he “disagrees”.

“You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the third World War. So, let me tell you that you're repeating Russian propaganda - Putin's Russia is in trouble. So they want to scare you and people like you,” he said.

He further reminded Rogan that Putin's war was only intended to last three days, but it has lasted three years due to the bravery and sacrifice of Ukrainians.

Klitschko went on to say that Putin's Russia only wants to subtly “destroy Ukraine”, and they don't want America to say anything. “A great America is not an America that abandons countries that defend freedom with their lives.”

Klitschko, 48, proposed to appear as a guest on Rogan's well-known podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in a bid to “discuss (these points) like free men.”

Joe Rogan podcast reacts to Klitschko's proposal

The Joe Rogan podcast's X account then replied with a tweet that read, “Does this make sense to anyone or just an attempt to get on the podcast?” Meanwhile, Billionaire Bill Ackman pushed for Klitschko to be on the broadcast, saying: “Yea. You should have him on.”

“People are big mad,” the account responded in a another post.

Kyiv is using the advanced Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, thanks to Biden's approval. In recent weeks, Putin has recruited thousands of North Korean troops to assist him.