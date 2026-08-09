Charlie Kirk assassination: Candace Owens blasts TPUSA actions in aftermath of death; ‘dumbest PR strategy…’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens blasted Turning Point USA (TPUSA) – her former organization – for their alleged actions in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Candace Owens was slammed for her renewed attacks on TPUSA over Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Facebook/Candace Owens) Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was fatally shot in September 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Owens has been locking horns with TPUSA since then, as she's come up with numerous theories around Kirk's death – albeit these theories remain unsubstantiated. The latest post is yet another attack from Owens directed at her former organization, now headed by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. What Candace Owens said Candace Owens, in an X post, said that TPUSA employed the ‘dumbest PR strategy.’

Without naming TPUSA, Owens wrote “The dumbest PR strategy: immediately blame the Left for Charlie’s murder absent a shred of evidence. Say a trans furry did it acting alone and try to drum up a political war.” Also Read | Candace Owens-Andrew Wilson feud deepens as ‘final offer’ raises Charlie Kirk debate stakes: ‘I’ll accept initial 300k’ She added “When that fails because conservatives aren’t dumb— pivot, run to a leftist publication and accuse the right of dangerous conspiracies.” The firebrand commentator continued “Sorry, but there’s no place for you hacks to run. The Left and Right are actually united in our disgust for what you attempted to do in the wake of Charlie’s assassination and for what his organization has become.”