Candace Owens-Andrew Wilson feud deepens as ‘final offer’ raises Charlie Kirk debate stakes: ‘I’ll accept initial 300k’

Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson spent August 7 publicly arguing over the details of a proposed paid debate tied to Owens’ claims about the Charlie Kirk assassination and the criminal case against Tyler Robinson. Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson continue negotiating debate terms over the Charlie Kirk case, but key disagreements still prevent a final agreement. (Candace Owens/YouTube, Andrew Wilson/Instagram)

While both have said they are willing to debate, they remain divided over the money, venue, format, moderator and the exact topics that should be discussed.

The latest exchange took place on X, where both posted long responses and counter-offers. As of August 7, no final agreement or debate date had been confirmed despite hours of back-and-forth between the two conservative commentators.

Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson clash over debate terms The latest disagreement began after Wilson posted:

“This isnt fair at all. I am just agreeing anyways because thats what im used to. However I will walk into the lions den as always.”

Owens responded by mocking his concerns in a post on X.

“‘This isn’t fair at all’ LOL.

How can we further accommodate you, Andrew? I traveled to Los Angeles, surrounded myself with 20 feminists for a debate via Jubilee-I did not get to set the terms, or bring in my own team for live fact-checks and yet I managed to get through it with less whining than you right now. I never once described it as ‘unfair’ or as a ‘lion’s den’. I literally traveled with one person.”