'Not sure will live…': Charlie Kirk's bombshell texts to Candace Owens just before Utah assassination

She expressed regret over not taking his concerns seriously at the time. She also alleged that there had been attempts to “cover up” what happened, though she did not provide specific evidence to support that claim.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has shared new claims surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk . She took to X to post what seemed like messages from Kirk that suggest he feared for his life in the days leading up to his death.

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What did Charlie Kirk message to Candace Owens? Owens shared screenshots that appear to show a conversation between Kirk and Owens in which Kirk expressed a sense of impending danger. He referenced recurring thoughts and dreams about being “wiped out.”

In one message, he is seen saying, “Anyway, I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution." He also framed his concerns as something he “cannot explain.”

“Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out any time. I cannot explain it,” he messaged Owens.

In the exchange, Kirk also appears to downplay the fear. He said, “Not really afraid of it but I'm just telling you what I know to be true.”\

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“I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don't doubt him anymore” In her post, Owens described experiencing “unceasing” vivid dreams following the week leading up to Kirk’s death. She also alleged that there had been attempts to “cover up” what happened, though she did not provide verified evidence to support that claim.

She wrote, “Since the week leading up to Charlie’s death, I have had vivid dreams. They have been unceasing.”

She further expressed regret that she did not believe Kirk's premonitions and wrote, “I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don’t doubt him anymore and that it weighs so heavily on my heart that I didn’t see it sooner.” In the screenshot of the exchange shared by Owens, she is seen telling Kirk that his fear was more a “fear manifestation than an actualization.”

She wrote, “There is a deep sense I have that I wasn’t meant to see it sooner but it weighs on me nonetheless.”

She warns unspecified people “they” in the post that the "cover up" will not last long and wrote, “They will not get away with what they did to him. Neither will all of you vultures who are tried to assist them in the cover up.”