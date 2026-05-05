‘Incredibly sick thing to say’: Activist under fire for ‘disgusting’ Charlie and Erika Kirk theory

“The night before Charlie was brutally assassinated, he texted several people saying he felt he would be killed the next day,” Hope wrote. “Instead of holding his wife tightly, he slept in another room. Instead of telling her goodbye for what turned out to be the last time, he grabbed his ring (which he wasn’t wearing) and necklace and left without saying a word to her. (per Erika).”

Activist Trisha Hope, a Texas-based Republican activist and 2024 National Delegate known for previously supporting Donald Trump, is under fire for indicating that Charlie Kirk was not close to his wife, Erika Kirk. Hope’s claims have emerged as various conspiracy theorists continue to make shocking claims about the couple.

Hope said in a comment in her same post, “He text folks stating he felt he would be killed the following day, yet he doesn't have the overwhelming desire to be close to his wife the night before. Erika claimed it was so he could get better sleep in his daughters bedroom who is a 3 years old. Charlie was 6'5 sleeping in a toddlers bed. Charlie had just returned from a trip to Asia and no interest in sleeping in the same bed as his wife? Doesn't add up, I've been married 27 years and it does not add up.”

‘What an incredibly sick thing to say’ Netizens slammed Hope in the comment section, with one user saying, “What an incredibly sick thing to say. I hope you don't call yourself a Christian because this is disgusting.” “Why don't you mind your business. You know nothing about their marriage. Get a hobby,” another said.

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“Oh and you know this how Trisha? Were you in the home that night? Show evidence or stop defaming his widow,” one user wrote, “Your life has to be so dark and pathetic if the only way you find any happiness is to create a lie and distort the truth to feel any happiness. I feel sorry for your kids and grandkids.”

Similar claims were previously made by Candace Owens. She previously shared screenshots of messages between Kirk and herself where the Turning Point USA founder appeared to predict his own death. Kirk said during a conversation that he isn’t sure he will “live to see the end of this revolution.” “I believe you were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight,” Kirk wrote. “Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time”.

Owens has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Kirk’s death. She accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.