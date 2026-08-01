Who is Nims Purja’s wife Suchi Purja? All about the mountaineer’s family

Mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja remains missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan on July 31, with search efforts continuing. The world-renowned climber was part of an international expedition on the 8,047-metre mountain when the avalanche hit. Who is Nims Purja’s wife? All about the mountaineer’s family (Credit: Nirmal Purja MBE/X)

As concern grows over his whereabouts, many people are also searching for details about the family that has stood by him throughout his mountaineering career.

Nims has often credited his wife, Suchi Purja, for supporting him during some of his biggest expeditions, while the couple have largely kept their child away from the public eye.

Who is Nims Purja’s wife Suchi Purja? Suchi Purja is the wife of Nirmal “Nims” Purja and has been one of the biggest supporters of his mountaineering journey. UK Companies House records show she was born in November 1988 and has served as a director of companies linked to her husband’s charitable and business work.

Away from mountaineering, Suchi built her own career as a dental hygienist and therapist after completing her training in the UK. She came into the public spotlight through Netflix’s 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, which followed Nims’ historic mission to climb all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in record time.

In the documentary, Suchi speaks about her husband’s ambitious goal and says it was “a crazy idea, but… not a surprise to me.” The film also shows her supporting him behind the scenes while he chased one of mountaineering’s biggest records.

Also Read: Nirmal Purja missing: Latest update as ‘Nimsdai’ GPS tracker shows ‘slight movement’ after avalanche leaves 10 missing

Nims Purja’s family, wife Suchi Purja and children Nims and Suchi have one publicly known child. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in June 2022. Sharing photographs from the maternity shoot on Instagram, photographer Sophie Wheeler wrote,

“A huge congratulations to @nimsdai and @suchipurja who have just announced their pregnancy this morning. An absolute honour for me to capture these photos for you! Beyond beautiful!”