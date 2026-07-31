Nirmal Purja missing: Latest update as ‘Nimsdai’ GPS tracker shows ‘slight movement’ after avalanche leaves 10 missing

The search is on for Nirmal Purja, world renowned climber, after 10 people went missing as an avalanche struck Pakistan's Broad Peak, one of the world's highest mountains. Nirmal Purja is among those missing during a mountain climbing expedition, after an avalanche hit. (X/@nimsdai)

Purja, a former British Special Forces member, is Nepalese born and is better known as Nims Dai. He made history in 2019, climbing all of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 meters, taking a little over six months.

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As per the Everest Chronicle, rescue teams located four bodies while the search is on for the remaining climbers, including Purja. Helicopters are aiding the efforts as per reports.